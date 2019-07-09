MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The portfolio of orders for weapons produced at Russian-Indian joint venture enterprises is about $14 million, Vladimir Drozhzhov, deputy director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), told reporters.

"There are promising [Russia-India] joint venture projects.

BrahMos has already proved to be very effective, a joint venture for the production of Ka-226 helicopters has been established, just recently a joint venture for the production of Kalashnikov assault rifles has been created," Drozhzhov said.

"It should be noted that currently there is a large portfolio of orders for the supply of weapons and military equipment [made at joint Russia-India ventures] to India, it is about $14 million," Drozhzhov added.