Arms Race Between Russia, US On Rise - Putin

Wed 13th October 2021 | 07:19 PM

The arms race between Russia and the United States is on the rise since Washington withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The arms race between Russia and the United States is on the rise since Washington withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"I have to say that the arms race is on the rise, unfortunately. And it started after the United States left the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty," Putin told the Russian Energy Week event.

