UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arms Supplies From NATO To Ukraine Do Not Contribute To Settlement In Donbas - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:43 PM

Arms Supplies from NATO to Ukraine Do Not Contribute to Settlement in Donbas - Moscow

Arms supplies from NATO to Ukraine do not contribute to the settlement of the conflict in Donbas, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, stated on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Arms supplies from NATO to Ukraine do not contribute to the settlement of the conflict in Donbas, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, stated on Thursday.

"We believe that supplies to Ukraine by NATO countries, including Turkey, of weapons and military equipment, including drones, does not contribute to a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbas," Zakharova said during a briefing.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Turkey From

Recent Stories

Emirates commences IATA Travel Pass trials simplif ..

46 seconds ago

Chinese Foreign Ministry Tells UK to Investigate O ..

2 minutes ago

US Retail Sales up 9.8% in March After Stimulus Ch ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Work Out Response to US Sanctions, Annou ..

2 minutes ago

Latvia's Treatment of Russian Journalists Violates ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Says Making Sure COVID-19 Vaccination Certific ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.