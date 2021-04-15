Arms Supplies from NATO to Ukraine Do Not Contribute to Settlement in Donbas - Moscow

Arms supplies from NATO to Ukraine do not contribute to the settlement of the conflict in Donbas, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, stated on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Arms supplies from NATO to Ukraine do not contribute to the settlement of the conflict in Donbas, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, stated on Thursday.

"We believe that supplies to Ukraine by NATO countries, including Turkey, of weapons and military equipment, including drones, does not contribute to a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbas," Zakharova said during a briefing.