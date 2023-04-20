(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, after statements by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol about possible supplies of South Korean weapons to Ukraine, said any arms supplies to Kiev are considered an openly hostile anti-Russian act.

Zakharova's response to a request to comment on the South Korean leader's statement, posted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry, says Russia is "conducting defensive military operations against the collective West, which has chosen the puppet regime in Kiev as a tool of its hybrid proxy war against us.

"In this situation, we consider any arms deliveries to Ukraine, no matter where they come from, as an openly hostile anti-Russian act," she said.

Zakharova said such steps will negatively affect bilateral relations with states that make them, and will be taken into account when Russia's position is being formed on issues related to the relevant countries' fundamental security interests.

"In the case of the Republic of Korea, we could talk about approaches to resolving the situation on the Korean Peninsula," she said.