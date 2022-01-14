Arms Supply Creates Temptation for Kiev to Settle Donbas Crisis By Military Means - Lavrov

Hundreds of US and UK military personnel are stationed in Ukraine, and the supply of weapons by the West to the Ukrainian side creates an additional temptation for Kiev to switch to military means in resolving the conflict in Donbas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Hundreds of US and UK military personnel are stationed in Ukraine, and the supply of weapons by the West to the Ukrainian side creates an additional temptation for Kiev to switch to military means in resolving the conflict in Donbas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We are well aware that everything the West is doing in terms of supplying this government (of Ukraine) with weapons creates an additional temptation for it to switch to forceful methods of resolving issues in eastern Ukraine. This is completely unacceptable to us for obvious reasons," Lavrov told an annual press conference.