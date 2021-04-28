UrduPoint.com
Arms Trader Gebrev's Firm Accuses Bulgarian Prosecutors Of Twisting Blast Probe Facts

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 10:29 PM

Bulgarian arms manufacturer EMKO, belonging to businessman and arms trader Emilian Gebrev, accused the Bulgarian prosecution of misrepresenting the facts of the investigation into the 2011 blast at one if its ammunition depots

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Bulgarian arms manufacturer EMKO, belonging to businessman and arms trader Emilian Gebrev, accused the Bulgarian prosecution of misrepresenting the facts of the investigation into the 2011 blast at one if its ammunition depots.

The Bulgarian National Television reported earlier in the day that prosecutors suspect six Russian citizens of involvement in several explosions at Bulgarian arms depots, including a 2011 blast at an EMKO warehouse storing munition and explosives allegedly intended for export to Georgia.

"The statement that the ammunition was intended for export, including Georgia, is a blatant lie.

This lie is easily established with available documents," the company said, as quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

Bulgarian prosecutors reportedly suspect three of the six Russian citizens of plotting to assassinate Gebrev, who was caught up in a diplomatic scandal between the Czech Republic and Russia last week as Prague accused Moscow of blowing up an ammunition depot belonging to the Bulgarian businessman in the Czech town of Vrbetice in 2014.

The New York Times cited Gebrev as admitting to supplying weapons to Ukraine during the active phase of the 2014 conflict in breakaway east and storing ammunition in Vrbetice.

