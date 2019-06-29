Army-2019 Airshow Held at Russian Airbase in Armenia

An airshow as part of the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 was held on Friday at Russia's Erebuni military airbase in Yerevan, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) An airshow as part of the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 was held on Friday at Russia 's Erebuni military airbase in Yerevan , a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Russia's Mi-24 and Mi-8 helicopters were involved in the airshow, during which fighters performed simulated attacks on helicopters. Then, a pair of fighter jets demonstrated complex aerobatics.

The airshow was concluded by Russian honored military pilot, commander of the Erebuni airbase, Col. Alexander Petrov, who showed aerobatic figures "skewed loop," "inside loop," "zoom," "barrel roll," "double barrel" and others.

Petrov told journalists that many spectators watched his performance, including children, who might later choose the profession of a military pilot.

The International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 started in the Armenian cities of Gyumri and Yerevan on Friday and will last through Sunday.