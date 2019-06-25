UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Army-2019 Forum In Russia Visited By 110 Delegations From Foreign Countries - Rostec CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 04:10 PM

Army-2019 Forum in Russia Visited by 110 Delegations From Foreign Countries - Rostec CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) International Military-Technical Forum "ARMY-2019" in Russia has been visited by 110 foreign delegations so far, Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Russia's Rostec state corporation, said Tuesday.

"ARMY [forum] is of a big interest to Russian and foreign specialists. This year, we expect over 100 foreign delegations to arrive at the forum. [Russian] Defense Minister Sergei [Shoigu] has just told me that 110 delegations have arrived. That is a record [number] for the period of existence of our forum," Chemezov said at the opening ceremony.

The Russian defense minister reiterated the statement in his speech.

"Over the five years, the number of official military delegations has tripled. And today 110 countries have sent their military delegations. The number of national expositions has also grown," Shoigu said.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum, which is taking place from Tuesday until Sunday.

Related Topics

Army Russia Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Emirates refreshing its summer - brings summertime ..

6 minutes ago

SBP bans sale of Rs40,000 prize bonds

39 minutes ago

Dubai CommerCity participates in SIL Barcelona Exp ..

53 minutes ago

BISE Kohat Board Matric, Class 9th and 10th Result ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC Group CEO participates in Bloomberg Emerging ..

2 hours ago

RAKBANK repays US$800 million bond

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.