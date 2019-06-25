Army-2019 Forum in Russia Visited by 110 Delegations From Foreign Countries - Rostec CEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) International Military-Technical Forum "ARMY-2019" in Russia has been visited by 110 foreign delegations so far, Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Russia's Rostec state corporation, said Tuesday.

"ARMY [forum] is of a big interest to Russian and foreign specialists. This year, we expect over 100 foreign delegations to arrive at the forum. [Russian] Defense Minister Sergei [Shoigu] has just told me that 110 delegations have arrived. That is a record [number] for the period of existence of our forum," Chemezov said at the opening ceremony.

The Russian defense minister reiterated the statement in his speech.

"Over the five years, the number of official military delegations has tripled. And today 110 countries have sent their military delegations. The number of national expositions has also grown," Shoigu said.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum, which is taking place from Tuesday until Sunday.