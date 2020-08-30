Army-2020 Forum Sites in 3 Russian Regions Visited by Over 97,000 People - Military

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) More than 97,000 people have visited the sites of the Army-2020 military forum in the Urals area, Siberia and the Volga region, Commander of Russia's Central Military District, Colonel General Alexander Lapin told reporters on Sunday.

"From August 27-29, the sites of the Army-2020 military and technical forum in the Urals, Siberia and the Volga region were visited by more than 97,000 people. The guests [could visit] exhibitions of almost 400 modern weapons and military equipment in the arsenal of the district troops," Lapin said.

In particular, the forum sites were located in the cities of Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk and in the settlement of Roshchinsky near Samara, the military said, adding that as part of the forum, fire and maneuvering potential of modern military equipment was showcased at all sites.

The sixth international defense industry forum Army-2020 ended on Saturday. For the first time, its duration has been increased from six to seven days.