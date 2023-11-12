Army and rebels clash over key northern Mali town

(@FahadShabbir)

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Fighting resumed Sunday between the army and Tuareg separatist and rebel groups in northern Mali, both sides said, each claiming to have gained the upper hand in the clashes.

Since seizing power in a coup in 2020, the African country's military rulers have made a priority of re-establishing sovereignty over all regions and Kidal could become a key battleground.

Mali's army, which has been advancing towards Kidal since the end of the week, said on social media that it had made "very significant progress" due to the use of air and ground resources.

It added that it had "dispersed" the opposing forces.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Strategic Framework (CSP), an alliance of predominantly Tuareg armed groups, said it had trapped Malian soldiers and mercenaries from Russia's Wagner group on a plateau 25 kilometres (16 miles) from Kidal.

"All (their) flanks are blocked," the group said on social media.

Military, political and rebel sources all reported the clashes. But details such as a casualty toll or tactics involved could not be confirmed independently in the remote region.

A local elected official, speaking under the condition of anonymity, said "fighting has resumed near Kidal" and locals could "hear the sound of rockets".

Army planes were seen flying towards Kidal on Sunday, another official said.