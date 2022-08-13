UrduPoint.com

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s Participation In The Passing Out Parade Of Royal Military Academy Sandhurst As A Special Guest Is A Great Honour For Pakistan And The Nation: Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2022 | 12:48 PM

Muslim League Q Punjab leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -13th Aug, 2022) Muslim League Q Punjab leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that . Till date no other country’s army chief has been invited here as a special guest, only Pakistan’s army chief has been given this honour.

He said that our national institutions, especially the army, are being targeted day and night on social media in such a way that they are not Pakistan’s army, they are an enemy country’s army.

A certain political group is active in promoting foreign conspiracy for free.

The elements who prioritize power should not keep the wider interests of the country in mind. He said that if there is no state, then where will we do politics? Ending the economic challenges facing the country is the need of the hour which no one is ready to take seriously.

He further said that the politics of the region is constantly changing. India and Western forces are united day and night against Pakistan. The complicity of our own people in making the negative propaganda spread around the world about the Lasbela tragedy is regrettable and condemnable

