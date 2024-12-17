Open Menu

Army Drone Attack In Sudan's Omdurman Kills 15: Lawyers' Group

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Army drone attack in Sudan's Omdurman kills 15: lawyers' group

Port Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A Sudanese military drone attack on a milk transport truck in western Omdurman, part of greater Khartoum, killed 15 civilians on Saturday, pro-democracy lawyers said Monday.

"The deadly attack resulted in the death of 15 people with six others injured and two individuals still missing," said the Emergency Lawyers, who have been documenting human rights abuses throughout the 20-month war between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Most of Omdurman -- the capital's twin city across the Nile River-- is under army control but Saturday's attack occurred in western Omdurman which is under RSF control.

The truck, which was carrying milk barrels from surrounding villages to an area near a camel market in Omdurman, reportedly broke down on the road before being targeted by the military drone, the lawyers said.

They added that according to initial evidence the victims were all herders and workers involved in milk transportation.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the war which has left the northeast African country on the brink of famine, according to aid agencies.

Both the army and the RSF have been accused of targeting civilians, including health workers, and indiscriminately shelling residential areas.

The RSF holds Khartoum North (Bahri) just across the Nile River and also part of the greater Khartoum area.

Residents have continuously reported shelling across both sides of the river, with bombs and shrapnel regularly striking homes and civilians.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack Army Lawyers Road Omdurman Khartoum Market All From

Recent Stories

International migrants vital force in global labou ..

International migrants vital force in global labour market: ILO

27 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Ar ..

Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Arab issues

57 minutes ago
 OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new deve ..

OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new development financing

1 hour ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China Nationa ..

Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China National Symphony Orchestra in Ras A ..

1 hour ago
 19th 'Karachi International Book Fair' concluded

19th 'Karachi International Book Fair' concluded

2 hours ago
 Mirpur-AJK KPC remembers APC Peshawar victims with ..

Mirpur-AJK KPC remembers APC Peshawar victims with tribute on their 10th martyrd ..

2 hours ago
Israel’s new killing spree pushes official Gaza ..

Israel’s new killing spree pushes official Gaza death toll past 45,000: UN

2 hours ago
 UAE payments revenue pool projected to reach $27.3 ..

UAE payments revenue pool projected to reach $27.3 bn by 2028: Report

2 hours ago
 PPP Chairman condemns attacks on polio workers in ..

PPP Chairman condemns attacks on polio workers in KP

2 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

DC chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

2 hours ago
 Football: South African Premiership result

Football: South African Premiership result

2 hours ago
 Dialogue only option to resolve political issues: ..

Dialogue only option to resolve political issues: Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago

More Stories From World