Army Drone Attack In Sudan's Omdurman Kills 15: Lawyers' Group
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Port Sudan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A Sudanese military drone attack on a milk transport truck in western Omdurman, part of greater Khartoum, killed 15 civilians on Saturday, pro-democracy lawyers said Monday.
"The deadly attack resulted in the death of 15 people with six others injured and two individuals still missing," said the Emergency Lawyers, who have been documenting human rights abuses throughout the 20-month war between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Most of Omdurman -- the capital's twin city across the Nile River-- is under army control but Saturday's attack occurred in western Omdurman which is under RSF control.
The truck, which was carrying milk barrels from surrounding villages to an area near a camel market in Omdurman, reportedly broke down on the road before being targeted by the military drone, the lawyers said.
They added that according to initial evidence the victims were all herders and workers involved in milk transportation.
Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the war which has left the northeast African country on the brink of famine, according to aid agencies.
Both the army and the RSF have been accused of targeting civilians, including health workers, and indiscriminately shelling residential areas.
The RSF holds Khartoum North (Bahri) just across the Nile River and also part of the greater Khartoum area.
Residents have continuously reported shelling across both sides of the river, with bombs and shrapnel regularly striking homes and civilians.
Recent Stories
International migrants vital force in global labour market: ILO
Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Arab issues
OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new development financing
Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China National Symphony Orchestra in Ras A ..
19th 'Karachi International Book Fair' concluded
Mirpur-AJK KPC remembers APC Peshawar victims with tribute on their 10th martyrd ..
Israel’s new killing spree pushes official Gaza death toll past 45,000: UN
UAE payments revenue pool projected to reach $27.3 bn by 2028: Report
PPP Chairman condemns attacks on polio workers in KP
DC chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Football: South African Premiership result
Dialogue only option to resolve political issues: Rana Sanaullah
More Stories From World
-
Army drone attack in Sudan's Omdurman kills 15: lawyers' group7 minutes ago
-
Spain handed kind Women's Euro 2025 draw, holders England in tough group7 minutes ago
-
Iran extends school closures in Tehran amid fuel shortages37 minutes ago
-
Top UN envoy underscores need for credible, inclusive, ‘Syrian owned’ transition47 minutes ago
-
Football: South African Premiership table57 minutes ago
-
Spain to face Italy, Belgium and Portugal at Women's Euro 20251 hour ago
-
Israel’s new killing spree pushes official Gaza death toll past 45,000: UN2 hours ago
-
Putin says troops have upper hand in Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Scholz says Germany needs 'massive' investment, especially in defence7 hours ago
-
UK approves Royal Mail takeover by Czech billionaire7 hours ago
-
N. Korea state media slams South's Yoon as 'ringleader of rebellion'7 hours ago
-
Ireland props Furlong, Porter sign contract extensions7 hours ago