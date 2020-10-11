(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) A demining unit has started clearing Stepanakert, the capital of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, of unexploded shells fired from Azerbaijan, the breakaway republic's official infocenter reported on Saturday.

"Unexploded ordnance remains in the capital following recent rocket attacks. The state emergency service's demining units are carrying out operations to defuse them. Please do not panic at the sound of explosions," the infocenter said.

According to local media, the combat engineers will work for about two hours.

In the meantime, a Sputnik correspondent reported that sounds of explosions were heard in the center of Stepanakert.

On Friday night, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to cease hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh starting noon (08:00 GMT) following 10-hour Moscow-mediated talks in the Russian capital.

The ceasefire is intended to allow both sides to exchange captured individuals and bodies of those deceased. However, the parties soon accused each other of violating the truce.

The large-scale hostilities in the Armenian-majority breakaway region erupted on September 27 when both parties accused each other of violating the 1994 ceasefire.

Most countries, including Russia and France, have called on the warring parties to cease fire and settle their differences via dialogue. Turkey has vowed to support Azerbaijan with all the needed means.