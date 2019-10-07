Army Reinforcements Deployed to South of Iraq Amid Ongoing Protests - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Troop reinforcements have been deployed to the south of Iraq to avert wider violence amid ongoing anti-government protests across the country, the Alsumaria TV channel reported on Monday, citing a military source

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Troop reinforcements have been deployed to the south of Iraq to avert wider violence amid ongoing anti-government protests across the country, the Alsumaria tv channel reported on Monday, citing a military source.

"Additional troops have arrived in several cities in the country's south ... The army took charge of protecting state agencies after some of them were burned [as a result of attacks by protesters]," the source in the Iraqi armed forces said.

The source specified that the army units had been also sent to two holy cities for Shiite Muslims, namely Karbala and Najaf, which expect the influx of pilgrims next week in connection with a procession in memory of Imam Hussain.

Baghdad and southern Iraqi provinces have been facing rallies since October, with protesters demanding economic reforms, putting an end to corruption and dismissing the government. The protests have turned violent as the security forces used live ammunition, water cannons and tear gas to disperse demonstrators.

According to the Interior Ministry, at least 104 people have been killed in clashes and more than 6,000 people injured, including both demonstrators and policemen.