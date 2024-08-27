Open Menu

Army Says Israeli Hostage Rescued From Gaza After 10 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 09:44 PM

The Israeli military said it rescued an Israeli hostage in Gaza on Tuesday, more than 10 months after he was seized during the Hamas attacks that sparked a devastating war

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Israeli military said it rescued an Israeli hostage in Gaza on Tuesday, more than 10 months after he was seized during the Hamas attacks that sparked a devastating war.

Kaid Farhan Alkadi, a 52-year-old Israeli Bedouin, was abducted by Palestinian group during the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, the military said in a statement.

"Alkadi was rescued... in a complex operation in the southern Gaza Strip," the statement said, adding that he was in a stable condition and being transferred to a hospital for a medical check-up.

