Army Says Israeli Hostage Rescued From Gaza After 10 Months
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 09:44 PM
The Israeli military said it rescued an Israeli hostage in Gaza on Tuesday, more than 10 months after he was seized during the Hamas attacks that sparked a devastating war
Kaid Farhan Alkadi, a 52-year-old Israeli Bedouin, was abducted by Palestinian group during the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, the military said in a statement.
"Alkadi was rescued... in a complex operation in the southern Gaza Strip," the statement said, adding that he was in a stable condition and being transferred to a hospital for a medical check-up.
