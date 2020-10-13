UrduPoint.com
Army Secretary Says No Requests Made For National Guard To Ensure US Election Security

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:24 PM

The US military has not received any requests for the National Guard to be used to ensure security during the upcoming November presidential election, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said in a press briefing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The US military has not received any requests for the National Guard to be used to ensure security during the upcoming November presidential election, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said in a press briefing on Tuesday

"There have been no requests from other agencies to support at this time," McCarthy said in response to a question whether he anticipated the National Guard to play any role in ensuring the security of the November election.

McCarthy also said "we are always available to support the Metro police department or other Federal agencies."

The United States presidential election is set to be held on November 3.

