Aromas Of The Finest Oud Waft At The Prophet's Mosque
Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque has carried out 5,781 perfuming tours around the Prophet's Mosque since the beginning of 2024 as part of efforts to care for the Prophet's Mosque and serve its worshippers and visitors.
The authority pointed out that this year's perfuming tours utilized 9,039 liters of high-end perfumes and oud oil, along with 104 kilograms of the finest oud and incense. This was performed as part of a program implemented by field staff to ensure that the Prophet's Mosque is filled with pleasant aromas so worshippers could pray in tranquillity.
Recent Stories
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January
Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024
Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule
Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..
Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..
Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris
More Stories From World
-
Minister of Economy emphasizes partnership to address global challenges51 seconds ago
-
President of Saudi Esports Federation: We Seek to Establish the Kingdom as Global Hub for the Indust ..21 minutes ago
-
One dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Ukraine's Kharkiv31 minutes ago
-
China factory output expands for first time in six months41 minutes ago
-
Shipping giant Maersk records sixfold profit rise41 minutes ago
-
Medvedev loses to Australian Popyrin at Paris Masters50 minutes ago
-
Super Typhoon Kong-rey makes landfall in Taiwan51 minutes ago
-
Spain races to save victims as floods kill 9551 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh forced to follow on after five-star Rabada strikes51 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia launches 'Global Harmony' initiative to foster cultural integration, inclusivity under ..1 hour ago
-
North Korea fires 'long-range' ballistic missile, Seoul says1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Week fosters Saudi-Pak cultural bonds through music, art & culinary experiences in Riyadh1 hour ago