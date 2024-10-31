Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque has carried out 5,781 perfuming tours around the Prophet's Mosque since the beginning of 2024 as part of efforts to care for the Prophet's Mosque and serve its worshippers and visitors.

The authority pointed out that this year's perfuming tours utilized 9,039 liters of high-end perfumes and oud oil, along with 104 kilograms of the finest oud and incense. This was performed as part of a program implemented by field staff to ensure that the Prophet's Mosque is filled with pleasant aromas so worshippers could pray in tranquillity.