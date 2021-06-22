'Around 10' police killed in Burkina Faso ambush

(@FahadShabbir)

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Around 10 police officers have been killed in an ambush by suspected militants in northern Burkina Faso and several others are missing, security sources told AFP on Tuesday.

"On Monday evening, a group of police officers were targeted in an ambush by armed individuals near Barsalogho," a town in the Centre-Nord region, one source said.

"The provisional toll is around 10 police officers killed, and others missing," the source added. A second source within the Burkinabe security forces confirmed the attack.