UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Around 10' Police Killed In Burkina Faso Ambush

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 09:59 PM

'Around 10' police killed in Burkina Faso ambush

Around 10 police officers have been killed in an ambush by suspected militants in northern Burkina Faso and several others are missing, security sources told AFP on Tuesday

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Around 10 police officers have been killed in an ambush by suspected militants in northern Burkina Faso and several others are missing, security sources told AFP on Tuesday.

"On Monday evening, a group of police officers were targeted in an ambush by armed individuals near Barsalogho," a town in the Centre-Nord region, one source said.

"The provisional toll is around 10 police officers killed, and others missing," the source added. A second source within the Burkinabe security forces confirmed the attack.

Related Topics

Attack Militants Police Burkina Faso

Recent Stories

Russia, US to Start Bilateral Talks on Strategic S ..

46 seconds ago

US Study Links Young Adults' Suicide Risk With Mar ..

47 seconds ago

PM directs Law Ministry to take steps against hara ..

49 seconds ago

Scotland Delays Lockdown Easing Until July 19 - St ..

50 seconds ago

Introducing reforms mandatory for transparency in ..

22 minutes ago

Moscow Police Detain 3 Men for Making, Selling Fak ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.