Around 10 Russian Military Columns Leave Crimea After Military Exercises

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 01:54 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Nearly a dozen Russian military columns with heavy and lethal equipment have begun departing from Crimea after completing planned military exercises, the press service of Russia's Southern Military District said on Thursday.

The authorities noted that over half of the automobile convoys have routes in excess of 500 kilometers (miles). Some routes passed along the Tavrida highway through the Kerch Strait and across the Crimean Bridge.

According to the Russian armed forces, the safety of columns' movement was ensured by Russia's Military Automobile Inspectorate.

The Southern Military District said that after the exercises at the training grounds of the Crimean Peninsula, the military would return to their points of permanent deployment. Upon arrival at the points, servicemen will prepare the equipment for the next stages of training activities.

Earlier in the day, units of the tank army of Russia's Western Military District went to the point of permanent deployment after the completion of the planned exercise.

