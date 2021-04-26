UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 100 Migrants Swim To Spain's Ceuta Enclave

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 11:27 PM

Around 100 migrants swim to Spain's Ceuta enclave

Around 100 migrants tried to swim to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from neighbouring Morocco, Spanish police said Monday

Ceuta, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Around 100 migrants tried to swim to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from neighbouring Morocco, Spanish police said Monday.

The migrants set off Sunday from beaches in Fnideq, a few kilometres south of Ceuta and "some" managed to reach a beach in Ceuta on their own while most had to be rescued by Spanish rescue boats, a spokesman for the Guardia Civil police force in Ceuta said.

The migrants, including minors, set off in groups of 20 to 30 throughout the day, he added.

"It is not normal, there can be groups of three, four or five, but not this many," the police spokesman said.

The migrants were checked by Red Cross workers and three were treated for hypothermia in hospital.

The rest were taken by police to warehouse where they will undergo a coronavirus quarantine before their demands for asylum are processed.

Another five migrants swam to Ceuta from Morocco on Monday, police said.

Ceuta, together with a second Spanish enclave in north Africa, Melilla, have the European Union's only land borders with Africa, making them popular entry points for migrants seeking a better life in Europe.

Migrants try to reach the enclaves either by swimming along the coast or climbing the tall border fences that separate them from Morocco.

Related Topics

Africa Police Europe European Union Ceuta Melilla Morocco Turkish Lira Border Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cuba Battling Large Fire That Engulfed Parts of UN ..

5 minutes ago

Minister vows to complete development projects on ..

5 minutes ago

IAEA Vows to Continue Decommissioning Chernobyl NP ..

5 minutes ago

Franchise of cellular company looted at gunpoint

5 minutes ago

No decision made to pass students without examinat ..

10 minutes ago

3534 more persons get anti-COVID jabs in 24 hours

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.