Around 100 Polish Soldiers Searching for Balloon From Belarus - Territorial Defense

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) Around 100 Polish soldiers have been searching for an unknown balloon allegedly flown from Belarus to northern part of the country on Saturday, spokesman for the Polish territorial defense Witold Sura said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Polish Defense Ministry announced it had detected an unknown aerial object, which allegedly flew into Poland's airspace from Belarus and may be a reconnaissance balloon. Radar contact with the object was lost near Rypin in the Kuyavian-Pomeranian province.

"Soldiers from the 8th Kuyavian-Pomeranian territorial defense brigade and from the 7th Pomeranian territorial defense brigade are taking part in the search.

We are still subordinate to the operational command of the armed forces," Sura told the PAP news agency, adding that "around a hundred of soldiers" are involved in the operation.

On Saturday, Poland's Government Center for Security (RCB) urged citizens not to touch the object, if they find it, and report the finding to the local authorities.

In late April, the Polish Defense Ministry said debris of an "unidentified military object" had been found in a forest near the city of Bydgoszcz in northwestern part of the country. The Justice Ministry launched an investigation into the matter.