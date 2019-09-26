Around 1,000 attend reception marking 70th anniversary of PRC

Bangladeshi officials and other political figures among 1,000 people gathered at a reception Wednesday night marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, which falls on Oct. 1

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Bangladeshi officials and other political figures among 1,000 people gathered at a reception Wednesday night marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, which falls on Oct. 1.

The reception hosted by the Chinese embassy in Bangladesh was attended by top Bangladesh government officials, foreign diplomats, representatives from different international organizations and members of Chinese community in Dhaka.

Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming hailed the Chinese-Bangladeshi relations, pledging to continue efforts to further promote bilateral ties and friendship between the two countries.

Bangladeshi Law Minister Anisul Huq who attended the event as a chief guest renewed his government's willingness to enhance substantial cooperation with China in economic and trade fields.

Citing China's unwavering commitment to Bangladesh's socio-economic development, he said there have been substantial progress in implementation of many projects under the Chinese assistance in Bangladesh.

"China has made tremendous strides towards prosperous country under the visionary leadership of President Xi Jinping," said the minister of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's cabinet.

"We sincerely wish that under the guidance of Xi Jinping's Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era Chinese people realize their two centenary goals for a modern country," he added.

Huq along with all dignitaries conveyed to Chinese people the warm felicitations and best wishes of the Bangladeshis for their continued progress and prosperity.

"I would like to extend my warmest greetings to all the distinguished guests, my best wishes to all the Chinese nationals and compatriots in Bangladesh, and express my sincere gratitude to our Bangladeshi friends as well as friends from other countries for your care and support for China's socio-economic development and the cause of reform and opening-up," said Ambassador Li in his welcome speech.

He said 70 years ago, Chairman Mao Zedong, standing high on the Tian'anmen Rostrum, proclaimed with all solemnity that the People's Republic of China was founded.

Since then, the Chinese people have stood up, which signaled that the Chinese began to firmly take the fate of the country and the nation into their own hands, he added.

"Seventy years of achievements have proved the legitimacy of the path of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics under the leadership of the Communist Party of China. No external interference or obstacles can shake our faith and courage, or stop the historical trend of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation." Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, "We have witnessed historic achievements and transformation in China, and ushered in a new era of Socialism with Chinese characteristics," said the ambassador.

"Under the Belt and Road Initiative we have seen even more dynamic people-to-people exchanges between China and Bangladesh," he added.

Bangladesh is among the first countries to join the Belt and Road Initiative in South Asia, he said.

The Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Initiative, proposed by China in 2013, is aimed at building a trade, investment and infrastructure network connecting Asia with other parts of the world along the ancient Silk Road trade routes and beyond.