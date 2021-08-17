UrduPoint.com

Around 1,000 Russian Servicemen Engaged In Combat Training Drills In Tajikistan - Military

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 02:12 PM

Around 1,000 Russian Servicemen Engaged in Combat Training Drills in Tajikistan - Military

Around 1,000 Russian servicemen from the 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan started their combat training drills at Lyaur and Sambuli training grounds amid escalating tensions in Afghanistan, the Central Military District said on Tuesday

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Around 1,000 Russian servicemen from the 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan started their combat training drills at Lyaur and Sambuli training grounds amid escalating tensions in Afghanistan, the Central Military District said on Tuesday.

"Around 1,000 Russian servicemen from the 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan went to the Lyaur and Sambuli training grounds to improve their combat training skills. During a month, artillerymen, military engineers, and experts in air defense, electronic warfare, and radiation, chemical and biological protection will be practicing activities associated with their combat purpose," the Central Military District said in a statement.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia Tajikistan From

Recent Stories

Berlin calls on NATO to learn lessons from Afghani ..

Berlin calls on NATO to learn lessons from Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

2 minutes ago
 UPDATE - Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With EU For ..

UPDATE - Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With EU Foreign Policy, NATO Chiefs - Sta ..

5 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 10,035 new COVID-19 cases, total ..

Philippines logs 10,035 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,765,675

5 minutes ago
 Wildfires Rage in Southern France Affect 4,000 Hec ..

Wildfires Rage in Southern France Affect 4,000 Hectares - Civil Defense Agency

5 minutes ago
 UK Unemployment Drops to 4.7% Amid Rise in Vacanci ..

UK Unemployment Drops to 4.7% Amid Rise in Vacancies - Statistics Service

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.