Around 1,000 Russian Servicemen Engaged in Combat Training Drills in Tajikistan - Military

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Around 1,000 Russian servicemen from the 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan started their combat training drills at Lyaur and Sambuli training grounds amid escalating tensions in Afghanistan, the Central Military District said on Tuesday.

"Around 1,000 Russian servicemen from the 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan went to the Lyaur and Sambuli training grounds to improve their combat training skills. During a month, artillerymen, military engineers, and experts in air defense, electronic warfare, and radiation, chemical and biological protection will be practicing activities associated with their combat purpose," the Central Military District said in a statement.