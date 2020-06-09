Around 10,000 People in Geneva Protest Racism, Brutality of US Police

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Around 10,000 people gathered in the Swiss city of Geneva on Tuesday to protest police brutality and racism toward black people in the United States.

Regional authorities authorized the route of the demonstration, which began in Old Town and ended at the United Nations office in the Palace of Nations.

The march was peaceful, a Sputnik correspondent said, with the majority of protesters wearing face masks. Police were present but chose not to interfere.

Protests against racial injustice have continued around the world for more than two weeks after the in-custody death of black American George Floyd, whose funeral is being held in Houston.