UrduPoint.com

Around 10,000 Ukrainians Found Permanent Shelter In Belarus In 2022 - Lukashenko

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2023 | 09:32 PM

Around 10,000 Ukrainians Found Permanent Shelter in Belarus in 2022 - Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated on Saturday that around 10,000 of Ukrainians, who came in the country over the past year, had found permanent residence and shelter in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated on Saturday that around 10,000 of Ukrainians, who came in the country over the past year, had found permanent residence and shelter in Belarus.

In late December, the Belarusian border committee said that over 74.000 Ukrainians had arrived to the country since February 2022.�

"We are helping not only our Russian brothers, I have never hidden that ... But we don't forget about Ukrainians. About 10.000 (Ukrainians) fled from war have found permanent residence and shelter in our country only last year," Lukashenko said during his visit to St.

Elisabeth Convent, according to the state-run Belta news agency.

The president noted that the convent had recently sent aid to the Russian soldiers participating in the special military operation in Ukraine, for which it has been criticized by the opposition leaders abroad. He urged not to listen to "paid people," stressing that the aid should be provided to anyone who is in need.

During his visit to the St. Elisabeth Convent, Lukashenko has also congratulated Orthodox Belarusians on Christmas and wished good and peace in Belarus.�

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Christmas Visit Belarus February December Border From Opposition

Recent Stories

PTI commitments with IMF sandwich Pakistan between ..

PTI commitments with IMF sandwich Pakistan between devil and deep sea: Federal I ..

11 minutes ago
 After angry scenes, divided US Republicans name Ho ..

After angry scenes, divided US Republicans name House speaker

11 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanve ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan asserts his govt ..

4 minutes ago
 President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, ..

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari takes notice ..

4 minutes ago
 UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine to Be Held ..

UN Security Council Meeting on Ukraine to Be Held on January 13 - Program

4 minutes ago
 Court extends interim bail of Suleman Shehbaz

Court extends interim bail of Suleman Shehbaz

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.