Around 10,000 Ukrainians Found Permanent Shelter in Belarus in 2022 - Lukashenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated on Saturday that around 10,000 of Ukrainians, who came in the country over the past year, had found permanent residence and shelter in Belarus.

In late December, the Belarusian border committee said that over 74.000 Ukrainians had arrived to the country since February 2022.�

"We are helping not only our Russian brothers, I have never hidden that ... But we don't forget about Ukrainians. About 10.000 (Ukrainians) fled from war have found permanent residence and shelter in our country only last year," Lukashenko said during his visit to St.

Elisabeth Convent, according to the state-run Belta news agency.

The president noted that the convent had recently sent aid to the Russian soldiers participating in the special military operation in Ukraine, for which it has been criticized by the opposition leaders abroad. He urged not to listen to "paid people," stressing that the aid should be provided to anyone who is in need.

During his visit to the St. Elisabeth Convent, Lukashenko has also congratulated Orthodox Belarusians on Christmas and wished good and peace in Belarus.�