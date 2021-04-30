UrduPoint.com
Around 13,500 Kyrgyz Residents Evacuated From Areas Bordering Tajikistan - Administration

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Around 13,500 Kyrgyz citizens were evacuated from the conflict zone on the border with Tajikistan, the administration of Kyrgyzstan's Batken region said on Friday.

"Around 13,500 residents of border areas were evacuated to safer places," administration spokesman told reporters.

According to the regional administration, 17 houses burned down completely in the village of Kok-Terek. In addition, some houses and gas-filling stations burned down in the villages of Sada, Maksat, Zhashtyk, Borborduk, Arka and Zhany-Zher.

