Around 140 People In South Korea Possibly Administered Expired Pfizer Vaccines - Reports

Sat 04th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Around 140 people have received suspicious Pfizer vaccine shots at a general hospital in South Korea's capital of Seoul, Yonhap news Agency reported citing health officials.

Staff at the Korea University Guro Hospital had inoculated around 140 people with shots that may have expired or have come close to their expiration dates after being unfrozen for use from August 26 to 27, the health officials told Yonhap.

Some of the individuals who had received these shots returned to the hospital in the following days with complaints for abnormal reactions.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency has expressed its concern that the vaccines may not have the declared efficacy and is considering the possibility of re-vaccinating.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine can be stored thawed for up to a month at 35°F to 46°F.

On August 24, South Korea has extended the social distancing measures for another two weeks amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. The country has fully vaccinated 17.5 million people which amounts to 33.8% of the total population.

