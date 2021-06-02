Around 18Mln Russians Inoculated With First Component of COVID-19 Vaccine- Health Minister

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Around 18 million Russians have already received the first component of a coronavirus vaccine, and people are becoming more eager to get inoculated, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

"In total, over 18 million people have been already vaccinated with the first component.

The population is now doing it much more actively," Murashko told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday at St. Petersburg's ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.