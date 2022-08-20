UrduPoint.com

Around 20 US Mercenaries Killed In Kharkiv Region - Russian Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Around 20 US Mercenaries Killed in Kharkiv Region - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) The Russian air force has destroyed around 20 US mercenaries in the Kharkiv region as a result of a high-precision strike, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Over 100 militants, including up to 20 US mercenaries, have been killed in the area of (the village of) Andriivka, Kharkiv region, as a result of a Russian air force strike against combat positions of the Kraken nationalist formation and a unit of foreign mercenaries," the ministry told reporters.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Western countries were sending weapons and mercenaries to Ukraine for months prior to the Russian operation.

