Around 200 People Injured as Dozens of Cars Collide in Northeastern Japan - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) About 200 people were injured, including eight who sustained serious injuries, on the Tohoku highway in northeastern Japan due to collisions of 130 cars, media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, cars were stuck in the Miyagi prefecture after collisions caused by snowfall and storm winds.

Japanese tv channels show a large section of the road with collided trucks and cars, which formed a large traffic jam.

The island of Hokkaido and the northern part of the Honshu island are exposed to extreme weather and climate events with weather forecasters warning about the danger of icy roads and snow avalanches.