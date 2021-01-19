UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 200 People Injured As Dozens Of Cars Collide In Northeastern Japan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 02:13 PM

Around 200 People Injured as Dozens of Cars Collide in Northeastern Japan - Reports

About 200 people were injured, including eight who sustained serious injuries, on the Tohoku highway in northeastern Japan due to collisions of 130 cars, media reported on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) About 200 people were injured, including eight who sustained serious injuries, on the Tohoku highway in northeastern Japan due to collisions of 130 cars, media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, cars were stuck in the Miyagi prefecture after collisions caused by snowfall and storm winds.

Japanese tv channels show a large section of the road with collided trucks and cars, which formed a large traffic jam.

The island of Hokkaido and the northern part of the Honshu island are exposed to extreme weather and climate events with weather forecasters warning about the danger of icy roads and snow avalanches.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Storm Snow Road Traffic Japan Media TV

Recent Stories

Four POs arrested in sargodha

2 minutes ago

Youth hit to death in sargodha

3 minutes ago

Investors eye recovery as most markets rise, Yelle ..

3 minutes ago

Writers from pashto literary society meet chairman ..

3 minutes ago

Record-breaking India clinch Australia Test series ..

12 minutes ago

Tunisia rocked by fourth night of street riots

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.