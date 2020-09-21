UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 200 People Questioned In Connection With Navalny Case - Russian Interior Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 06:42 PM

Around 200 People Questioned in Connection With Navalny Case - Russian Interior Ministry

The Russian police have questioned around 200 people in connection with the incident with opposition figure Alexey Navalny, and checks continue, with staffers of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) being subject to re-examination, the Russian Interior Ministry's transport department said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The Russian police have questioned around 200 people in connection with the incident with opposition figure Alexey Navalny, and checks continue, with staffers of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) being subject to re-examination, the Russian Interior Ministry's transport department said on Monday.

"Transport police officers have carried out an extensive range of investigative and law enforcement intelligence operations. To obtain information that could help establish what really happened, around 200 people were questioned. These are the people who were in contact with Navalny or witnessed his staying in Tomsk and Tomsk region, and also some of the passengers who traveled on the same plane with him," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

"Taking into consideration videos, comments and interviews with different takes on the incident, transport police staffers are implementing extra investigative actions. In particular, they are re-examining FBK staffers who accompanied Navalny during the trip," the statement read on.

Investigators are analyzing the obtained explanations, expert conclusions and other materials, the ministry noted.

The Russian Interior Ministry also said that Germany, Sweden and France had not yet provided any response to the request for legal assistance on Navalny case, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Police Interior Ministry Russia France Germany Tomsk Same Sweden Opposition

Recent Stories

Govt lambasts back at Nawaz Sharif in response to ..

27 minutes ago

TECNO’s has launched its Hero Phone Spark 6 in P ..

36 minutes ago

MoF, MoHAP participate in Joint Meeting of G20 Fin ..

43 minutes ago

Army Chief says Army does not have role in politic ..

56 minutes ago

Ajman Government’s remote working system approve ..

58 minutes ago

Dubai Customs: AED67b airborne gold, diamonds trad ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.