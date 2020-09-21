Around 200 People Questioned in Connection With Navalny Case - Russian Interior Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian police have questioned around 200 people in connection with the incident with opposition figure Alexey Navalny, and checks continue, with staffers of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) being subject to re-examination, the Russian Interior Ministry's transport department said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The Russian police have questioned around 200 people in connection with the incident with opposition figure Alexey Navalny, and checks continue, with staffers of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) being subject to re-examination, the Russian Interior Ministry's transport department said on Monday.

"Transport police officers have carried out an extensive range of investigative and law enforcement intelligence operations. To obtain information that could help establish what really happened, around 200 people were questioned. These are the people who were in contact with Navalny or witnessed his staying in Tomsk and Tomsk region, and also some of the passengers who traveled on the same plane with him," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

"Taking into consideration videos, comments and interviews with different takes on the incident, transport police staffers are implementing extra investigative actions. In particular, they are re-examining FBK staffers who accompanied Navalny during the trip," the statement read on.

Investigators are analyzing the obtained explanations, expert conclusions and other materials, the ministry noted.

The Russian Interior Ministry also said that Germany, Sweden and France had not yet provided any response to the request for legal assistance on Navalny case, the ministry added.