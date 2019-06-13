UrduPoint.com
Around 200 People Remain In Custody After Anti-Government Rallies In Kazakhstan - Official

Around 200 people remain in custody in Kazakhstan after being arrested following unauthorized anti-government rallies held on the day of the presidential election, the head of the Kazakh General Prosecutor's Office's Chief Service for the Public Interest, Saparbek Nurpeisov, said on Thursday

"The court has imposed administrative punishment on 957 people for taking part in illegal rallies and disobeying legitimate orders issued by police officers. Of them, 670 people [were sentenced] to arrest, 115 people received fines, and 172 people got a warning ... As of today, 180 people remain in detention centers," Nurpeisov said.

After Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered to free those who did not take part in protests but found themselves accidentally in the locations where rallies were held, 311 people were released, Nurpeisov explained.

The Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan and the cities of Almaty and Shymkent were shaken by mass rallies on Sunday, when the country held its snap presidential election, which protesters believe had been staged. Tokayev, who was appointed acting president in late March after unexpected resignation of long-time Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, won the snap vote with almost 71 percent.

