Around 2,000 Moscow Residents Got Vaccinated Against COVID-19 This Weekend - Mayor

Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:16 PM

Around 2,000 Moscow residents got vaccinated against the coronavirus this weekend, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday, assuring that the healthcare system is prepared for mass vaccination

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Around 2,000 Moscow residents got vaccinated against the coronavirus this weekend, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday, assuring that the healthcare system is prepared for mass vaccination.

The first vaccination centers opened in the Russian capital late last week.

"Around 2,000 people got vaccinated this weekend," Sobyanin told the presidium of the Russian government's coronavirus response center.

"We have checked the entire system: warehouse operation, cold chain delivery to vaccination centers, vaccine storage in vaccination centers, defrost technology, vaccination ... I believe that the system is ready for more large-scale vaccination," Sobyanin added.

