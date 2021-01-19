Around 200,000 Moscow Residents Received 1st Dose of Coronavirus Vaccine - Mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Around 200,000 Moscow residents have already received the first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Around 200,000 Moscow residents have already received the first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday.

This Monday, around 25,000 people registered for vaccination in the Russian capital, setting a new record, the mayor said.

"As for implementation of the presidential orders regarding mass vaccination, around 100 fixed and 20 mobile vaccination stations have been deployed in Moscow. Around 200,000 people have received the first injection of the vaccine," Sobyanin told the governmental coronavirus response council.

The mayor noted that Muscovites aged over 60 amounted to nearly 50 percent of all those inoculated.