UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 200,000 Moscow Residents Received 1st Dose Of Coronavirus Vaccine - Mayor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 04:37 PM

Around 200,000 Moscow Residents Received 1st Dose of Coronavirus Vaccine - Mayor

Around 200,000 Moscow residents have already received the first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Around 200,000 Moscow residents have already received the first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday.

This Monday, around 25,000 people registered for vaccination in the Russian capital, setting a new record, the mayor said.

"As for implementation of the presidential orders regarding mass vaccination, around 100 fixed and 20 mobile vaccination stations have been deployed in Moscow. Around 200,000 people have received the first injection of the vaccine," Sobyanin told the governmental coronavirus response council.

The mayor noted that Muscovites aged over 60 amounted to nearly 50 percent of all those inoculated.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Mobile All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Police ordered to register FIR against PTI MNA Kan ..

3 minutes ago

LHC Justice Chaudhary Abdul Aziz resigns

6 minutes ago

Ugandan Military Bans US Ambassador From Visiting ..

3 minutes ago

PAF pays Rs14 billion funds to Fazaia Housing Sche ..

3 minutes ago

EU regulator to approve Boeing 737 MAX flights nex ..

3 minutes ago

Parliament Needs to Have a Say on UK's Free Trade ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.