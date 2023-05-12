UrduPoint.com

Around 200,000 Refugees Leave Sudan Since Start Of Clashes - UN Refugee Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Around 200,000 Refugees Leave Sudan Since Start of Clashes - UN Refugee Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Around 200,000 people have left Sudan and hundreds of thousands more have been internally displaced since violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted nearly a month ago, Olga Sarrado, a spokeswoman for the UN Refugee Agency, said on Friday.

"As violence in Sudan continues for a fourth week, nearly 200,000 refugees and returnees have been forced to flee the country, with more crossing borders daily seeking safety. Additionally, hundreds of thousands have been internally displaced with many more confined to their homes, unable, to access necessities," Sarrado told a press briefing.

Over the past few days, 30,000 people arrived in neighboring Chad, which brought the total number of Sudanese refugees in the country up to 60,000, the spokeswoman added.

In early May, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the continued conflict in Sudan could result in 800,000 more people fleeing the country in the coming weeks.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the RSF, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet.

On Thursday, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported that the Sudanese military and the RSF had signed an agreement in which they had committed to doing everything possible to avoid injuring civilians. The deal followed six-day negotiations in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.

So far, around 604 people have died and over 5,000 others have been injured in the clashes in Sudan, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Injured World United Nations Jeddah Died Saudi Khartoum Chad Sudan April May Government Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 IHC restrains police from arresting Imran Khan in ..

IHC restrains police from arresting Imran Khan in any new case till May 17

6 minutes ago
 Same situation may arise again if he is arrested, ..

Same situation may arise again if he is arrested, says Imran Khan

32 minutes ago
 Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 aga ..

Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 against US dollar

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on dea ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on death of Sheikha Moza bint Zayed ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.