Around 200,000 Refugees Leave Sudan Since Start of Clashes - UN Refugee Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Around 200,000 people have left Sudan and hundreds of thousands more have been internally displaced since violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted nearly a month ago, Olga Sarrado, a spokeswoman for the UN Refugee Agency, said on Friday.

"As violence in Sudan continues for a fourth week, nearly 200,000 refugees and returnees have been forced to flee the country, with more crossing borders daily seeking safety. Additionally, hundreds of thousands have been internally displaced with many more confined to their homes, unable, to access necessities," Sarrado told a press briefing.

Over the past few days, 30,000 people arrived in neighboring Chad, which brought the total number of Sudanese refugees in the country up to 60,000, the spokeswoman added.

In early May, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the continued conflict in Sudan could result in 800,000 more people fleeing the country in the coming weeks.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the RSF, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet.

On Thursday, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported that the Sudanese military and the RSF had signed an agreement in which they had committed to doing everything possible to avoid injuring civilians. The deal followed six-day negotiations in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.

So far, around 604 people have died and over 5,000 others have been injured in the clashes in Sudan, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.