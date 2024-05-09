Open Menu

Around 210,000 TV Dramas Aired In China In 2023

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Around 210,000 TV dramas aired in China in 2023

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) About 210,000 tv dramas were aired in China last year, including hits like "The Knockout" and "Blossoms," according to the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA).

Altogether 156 new TV dramas were produced and released across the country in 2023, totaling over 4,600 episodes, a report made public by the NRTA showed on Wednesday.

Around 67,400 hours of films and TV dramas were produced for broadcast on TV in 2023, an increase of 11.4 percent year on year, while the total duration of such broadcasts grew by 0.4 percent to 8.82 million hours, according to the report.

According to an official of the NRTA, films and TV dramas produced in 2023 revolved around contemporary themes and key issues affecting people's daily lives.

Over 300 major OTT films and nearly 200 web series received approval for release last year and nearly 113 million hours of fresh internet video content went live, the report showed.

On average, internet users in China consume approximately three hours of online video and audio content daily. Income generated from internet videos and audio content reached 564.28 billion Yuan (about 79.44 billion U.S. Dollars), up 27.67 year on year.

The NRTA official said that online video and audio content, including web series and films, form an online matrix to amplify China's stories and voices while enriching cultural experiences for its audience.

Related Topics

Internet Film And Movies China TV From Billion Million

Recent Stories

TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

46 minutes ago
 Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

50 minutes ago
 Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islam ..

Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

3 hours ago
 Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who ..

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

6 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

15 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

15 hours ago
 Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper ..

Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry

15 hours ago
 Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability ..

Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms

15 hours ago
 N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neigh ..

N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours

15 hours ago

More Stories From World