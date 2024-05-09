Around 210,000 TV dramas aired in China in 2023

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) About 210,000 tv dramas were aired in China last year, including hits like "The Knockout" and "Blossoms," according to the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA).

Altogether 156 new TV dramas were produced and released across the country in 2023, totaling over 4,600 episodes, a report made public by the NRTA showed on Wednesday.

Around 67,400 hours of films and TV dramas were produced for broadcast on TV in 2023, an increase of 11.4 percent year on year, while the total duration of such broadcasts grew by 0.4 percent to 8.82 million hours, according to the report.

According to an official of the NRTA, films and TV dramas produced in 2023 revolved around contemporary themes and key issues affecting people's daily lives.

Over 300 major OTT films and nearly 200 web series received approval for release last year and nearly 113 million hours of fresh internet video content went live, the report showed.

On average, internet users in China consume approximately three hours of online video and audio content daily. Income generated from internet videos and audio content reached 564.28 billion Yuan (about 79.44 billion U.S. Dollars), up 27.67 year on year.

The NRTA official said that online video and audio content, including web series and films, form an online matrix to amplify China's stories and voices while enriching cultural experiences for its audience.