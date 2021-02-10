(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Some 2.2 million people have been administered the first dose and over 1.7 million people both doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 to date, Denis Logunov, the deputy director of the Gamaleya Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, said on Wednesday.

"Around 2.2 million people received the vaccine's first component, and more than 1.7 million people received both components. The vaccine's safety can be acknowledged," Logunov said at a roundtable, titled "COVID-19 vaccination ” an effective barrier to pandemic challenges."

According to the official, the produced doses so far amount to 7 million, and an additional 1 million will be produced by the end of the month.

"Next month, the expected output across all four production facilities is around 10 million doses," Logunov added.

Sputnik V was registered by the Russian government on August 11. The vaccine is built on a human adenoviral vector platform, which is commonly considered to be a well-researched technology. The latest interim results of Phase 3 clinical trials, as published in Lancet last week, established the vaccine's efficacy at 91.6 percent.