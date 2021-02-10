UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 2.2Mln People Received At Least 1 Dose Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Producer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Around 2.2Mln People Received at Least 1 Dose of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Producer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Some 2.2 million people have been administered the first dose and over 1.7 million people both doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 to date, Denis Logunov, the deputy director of the Gamaleya Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, said on Wednesday.

"Around 2.2 million people received the vaccine's first component, and more than 1.7 million people received both components. The vaccine's safety can be acknowledged," Logunov said at a roundtable, titled "COVID-19 vaccination ” an effective barrier to pandemic challenges."

According to the official, the produced doses so far amount to 7 million, and an additional 1 million will be produced by the end of the month.

"Next month, the expected output across all four production facilities is around 10 million doses," Logunov added.

Sputnik V was registered by the Russian government on August 11. The vaccine is built on a human adenoviral vector platform, which is commonly considered to be a well-researched technology. The latest interim results of Phase 3 clinical trials, as published in Lancet last week, established the vaccine's efficacy at 91.6 percent.

Related Topics

Technology Russia August All Government Million

Recent Stories

PTCL Group Posts 38% Profit Growth in 2020

25 minutes ago

157,514 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

37 minutes ago

GB govt plans to construct Pissan Cricket Stadium ..

42 minutes ago

Moscow Court to Review Purported Case on Mark Zuck ..

27 minutes ago

19 held with kite flying material in faisalabad

27 minutes ago

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges new diplomats to uph ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.