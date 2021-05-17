Around 24,000 People Visit Greece in First Two Days After Tourism Resumed - Government

About 24,000 travelers arrived in Greece in the first two days after the resumption of tourism, Aristotelia Peloni, the Greek government's spokeswoman, said on Monday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) About 24,000 travelers arrived in Greece in the first two days after the resumption of tourism, Aristotelia Peloni, the Greek government's spokeswoman, said on Monday.

"The picture is positive. I have not received data for three days yet. We had around 24,000 arrivals in the first two days. Everything is going well so far, based on the control and conditions that we set - providing vaccination certificate, PCR-test result, selective control testing. We hope for a good and even better continuation," Peloni said during a briefing.

According to the official, Greece does its best to provide conditions for safe tourism, including establishing a network of quarantine hotels in 35 regions, introducing new tourism protocols and speeding up the vaccination campaign.

The spokeswoman also said that Greece does not forget that "the virus remains with us and hides," therefore it is necessary to follow recommendations on personal protection: wearing masks, keeping distance and avoiding mass gatherings.

The country resumed accepting travelers on May 14. Tourism contributes about 20% to Greece's GDP. In 2019, its revenue was 18.2 billion Euros ($22.1 billion). However, in 2020 it dropped to 4.3 billion euros due to the COVID-19 pandemic.