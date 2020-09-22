Around 2,500 Volunteers Have Received 1st Component of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine - Gamaleya

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Around 2,500 volunteers have received the first component of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine during the post-registration trials, and no significant complications have been registered, the head of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology said on Tuesday

On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against COVID-19.

The vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, was developed by the Gamaleya Institute.

"Around 2,500 Moscow residents have received the first component of the vaccine. We have not recorded any complications, apart from some minor ones, which are described in the manual," Alexander Gintsburg said at a roundtable on COVID-19.

As many as 40,000 volunteers are taking part in Phase 3 of the clinical trials, Gintsburg specified.

"The trial batches of Gamaleya's COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to all the regions in Russia," Gintsburg told Sputnik.