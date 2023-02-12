UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Around 250,000 People March in Madrid Demanding Better Healthcare

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) Around 250,000 people marched through the streets of Madrid on Sunday demanding that the Spanish government increase the country's health care budget, improve working conditions and expand the staff, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

"Today in Madrid we are standing up again and declaring that we do not accept this model. Our health is not to be trifled with," organizers of the protest chanted, when reading a manifesto.

The participants of the demonstration were also calling for reduced workloads, better pay and support for young professionals inclined to leave for other countries with better working conditions, a correspondent reported.

Spain's major opposition parties and labor unions also participated in the march staged by 74 community and district groups.

Madrid's regional government, headed by Isabel Ayuso, member of the center-right Popular Party, faced severe criticism in recent years ” particularly after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic ” due to a shortage of healthcare personnel in hospitals and Primary healthcare centers.

The mounting discontent appears even more significant against the backdrop of the upcoming municipal and regional elections, scheduled for May 28. The organizers argue that the Madrid government invests least in health per inhabitant than any other region in Spain, even though its per capita income is the highest across the country.

The Community of Madrid seeks to earmark $2.4 billion for primary healthcare in 2023, up 22% compared to the 2022 budget. However, Spain's health workers believe these measures are not enough.

More Stories From World

