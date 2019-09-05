MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Around 30 people have been injured in a train accident in the Yokohama area near Japan's capital of Tokyo, media reported on Thursday.

The train collided with a truck which led to its derailment, according to the Kyodo news agency, citing rescuers.

The agency reported that the accident took place on a crossing between Kanagawa-Shimmachi and Nakakido stations.

The rescuers had said the train was on fire, the outlet added.