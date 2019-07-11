UrduPoint.com
Around 30 Russian Children To Be Returned From Iraq In August - Rights Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 07:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Around 30 Russian children, whose mothers have been jailed in Iraq, will be brought from the middle Eastern country back to Russia in August, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Emergencies Ministry's plane successfully brought 33 Russian children, whose mothers were either in jail or under trial for various terrorist offenses in Iraq, to Russia.

"Our current task is [to bring to Russia] the last group of children who are left there ... We are now determining the number of children. There will definitely be around 30 [minors in the group]," Kuznetsova said.

The children's rights commissioner added she was also working on returning two orphans from Iraq to Moscow. Their documents are almost ready.

Kuznetsova continued by saying that if medics did not find grave illnesses in the children flown from Iraq, the minors would be brought back home in the near future.

Moreover, the authorities will help them with admissions to daycare organizations.

The commissioner noted that the Russian authorities were also looking into returning Russian children illegally brought to Syria. Kuznetsova said she had received over 200 requests to find children in the country but the situation had been complicated by the fact that it was unclear with whom to hold talks on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said that it would continue working with the Iraqi authorities on searching for Russian minors who were illegally brought to Iraq together with their mothers.

The Russian authorities have carried out several operations to evacuate minors from military conflict zones in Iraq. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, 90 children have already brought to Russia. Kuznetsova has said that the operation will be completed in August.

