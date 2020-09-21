UrduPoint.com
Around 30 Soldiers, Taliban Insurgents Killed In Airstrikes In Central Afghanistan- Source

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 05:09 PM

Airstrikes in Afghanistan's central Maidan Wardak province have resulted in around 30 fatalities among both security officers and members of the Taliban radical movement, a local source told Sputnik on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Airstrikes in Afghanistan's central Maidan Wardak province have resulted in around 30 fatalities among both security officers and members of the Taliban radical movement, a local source told Sputnik on Monday.

"Security forces in the Deh Afghanan area of Maidan Wardak province have been under siege by the Taliban for three days, but when reinforcements or helping forces arrived, airstrikes were launched on both the Taliban and the security forces, which left dozens dead," the source said, specifying that "nearly 30" security staffers and Taliban insurgents were killed.

A member of the Maidan Wardak provincial council confirmed to Sputnik on condition of anonymity that security officers had been killed, but declined to comment on the figures.

