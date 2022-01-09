UrduPoint.com

Around 300 People Attempting To Cross Kazakh Border Detained - Interior Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2022 | 08:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) About 300 people were detained in Kazakhstan while attempting to cross the country's border, Kazakh Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev said.

According to the Interior Ministry, the number of people detained during the mass unrest in Kazakhstan this past week has surpassed 5,100.

Turgumbayev said that 300 people were detained at the border on January 6-7.

"When trying to cross the state border, about 300 people were detained who tried to leave the country by car and on foot. Firearms, stolen items, including cell phones and large sums of money, both in domestic and foreign currencies, were seized from them," Turgumbayev said, as quoted by the operational headquarters on Sunday.

More Stories From World

