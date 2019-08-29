Around 300 People Dead, Injured in UAE Airstrikes in Yemen - Defense Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Approximately 300 servicemen and civilians died or were injured as a result of UAE airstrikes on the Yemeni government's positions in the country's southern provinces of Aden and Abyan, Yemen's Defense Ministry said Thursday.

Yemen's Foreign Ministry previously condemned the UAE's actions, demanding from the UN Security Council to do the same.

"UAE airstrikes on our forces in Aden and Zinjibar have led to 300 people dead and injured," the Yemeni military said, according to Saba news agency.

The Defense Ministry specified that UAE fighters had carrfied out no less than 10 airstrikes over the last 24 hours, adding that the bombings still continue.