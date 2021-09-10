Around 3,000 in Vilnius Protest COVID-19 Restrictions - Reports

About 3,000 people took to the streets of the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius on Friday to demand the end of coronavirus restrictions and protest the government's stance on same-sex civil unions, the Delfi news portal reported, citing the police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) About 3,000 people took to the streets of the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius on Friday to demand the end of coronavirus restrictions and protest the government's stance on same-sex civil unions, the Delfi news portal reported, citing the police.

The Vilnius authorities have allowed the rally to be staged from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (7:30-13:00 GMT), according to the LRT broadcaster.

The demonstration has been organized by the Lithuanian Family Movement, a traditionalist civil organization, to contest restrictions on access to public venues and certain jobs for those who do not have coronavirus immunity certificates, which will go into effect on Monday, as well as the requirement to wear masks in schools.

People were also marching against the Lithuanian bill recognizing same-sex civil unions and the implementation of the Istanbul Convention on preventing and combating violence against women, according to the outlet.

Protesters reportedly held Lithuanian flags and banners reading "No to animal passports" and "George Soros out of Lithuania."

"We have managed to block the partnership bill and had the Istanbul Convention shelved. We chose [to protest] today, September 10, to let the members of the Seimas [parliament] know that we are not going to give up," protest leader Raimondas Grinevicius was quoted as saying by the outlet.

The protest, which was held as the Lithuanian parliament began its autumn session, comes a month after a similar rally against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccination took place in Vilnius and turned into unrest.