UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 3,000 People Detained At Belarus Rallies - Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 02:20 PM

Around 3,000 People Detained at Belarus Rallies - Interior Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) About 3,000 people were detained in Belarus at the weekend's rallies, the press secretary of the country's Interior Ministry said Monday.

On Sunday, presidential election was held in Belarus. According to the Central Election Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secured 81.35 percent of the vote, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 8 percent. Tikhanovskaya's campaign has said they do not recognize the results provided by the commission. Late on Sunday, several cities in Belarus saw unauthorized protests.

"Late on August 9, early on August 10, 2020, the country saw several spots of crowds near polling stations and in the central squares in 33 towns. In total, about 3,000 people were detained across the country because of taking part in unauthorized mass events," the representative of the ministry said in a Telegram channel.

The police did not use combat arms against the protesters and there are no fatalities, the ministry stressed.

Related Topics

Election Police Interior Ministry Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Belarus August Sunday 2020

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Ecuador&#039;s President ..

10 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA for inclu ..

27 minutes ago

Five dead, 14 injured Chaman blast

36 minutes ago

‘I swear we never danced nor played any music at ..

2 hours ago

Kashmiri-Pakistani diaspora have played a critical ..

2 hours ago

AJK president, Hekmatyar terms Kashmir as deep wou ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.