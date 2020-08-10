Around 3,000 People Detained at Belarus Rallies - Interior Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) About 3,000 people were detained in Belarus at the weekend's rallies, the press secretary of the country's Interior Ministry said Monday.

On Sunday, presidential election was held in Belarus. According to the Central Election Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secured 81.35 percent of the vote, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 8 percent. Tikhanovskaya's campaign has said they do not recognize the results provided by the commission. Late on Sunday, several cities in Belarus saw unauthorized protests.

"Late on August 9, early on August 10, 2020, the country saw several spots of crowds near polling stations and in the central squares in 33 towns. In total, about 3,000 people were detained across the country because of taking part in unauthorized mass events," the representative of the ministry said in a Telegram channel.

The police did not use combat arms against the protesters and there are no fatalities, the ministry stressed.