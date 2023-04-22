BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) A potentially explosive object has been found near an apartment block in the Russian city of Belgorod, prompting the authorities to evacuate around 3,000 people living within a 200-meter (656-feet) radius of the site, the governor of Russia's Belgorod Region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Saturday.

The official said that the object was found on 15 Shalandina Street, which is close to the intersection that was rocked by a powerful blast on Thursday night.

"The bomb squad found an explosive object. Bomb technicians of the Russian Defense Ministry decided to defuse it at a test site. The operational headquarters decided to evacuate 17 apartment buildings within a radius of 200 meters. According to preliminary data, it is more than 3,000 people," Gladkov said on Telegram.

The residents will be taken to temporary accommodation centers where they will be provided with everything necessary ranging from water to hot meals, the official said, adding that the police will cordon the apartment blocks that are set for evacuation.

Gladkov then specified that the object was an aerial bomb.

He said that an emergency situation regime had been declared in Belgorod and its region at municipal and regional levels.

Later in the day, head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, Sergey Potapov, said that the munition did not pose an explosion hazard.

"In Belgorod ... a high-explosive munition was found, and the Belgorod region emergency committee declared a regional emergency situation regime. All emergency services are involved in this work. Now bomb experts have assessed the situation and, according to their expert assessments, the ordnance is not explosive ... After the evacuation is completed, we will use a crane to lift it and take it to a special test site in the Yakovlevsky district for destruction," the official said.

On Thursday, Gladkov said that a blast occurred in the city of Belgorod that left a massive crater, damaged an apartment building and knocked down power lines. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the incident in Belgorod was caused by an emergency descent of aviation munition from a Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces.