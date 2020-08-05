UrduPoint.com
Around 300,000 People Displaced After Deadly Blast In Lebanon's Beirut - Governor

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:02 PM

Around 300,000 people became homeless as a result of the recent powerful explosion in the port of Beirut in Lebanon, the city's governor, Marwan Abboud, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Around 300,000 people became homeless as a result of the recent powerful explosion in the port of Beirut in Lebanon, the city's governor, Marwan Abboud, said on Wednesday.

The explosion rocked the city late on Tuesday.

According to the Lebanese authorities, it was caused by improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

"About 300,000 people have been displaced in the Lebanese capital after the port explosion. The cost of the destruction exceeds $3 billion," Abboud said, as quoted by the Al Mayadeen broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, the official estimated the amount of damage from the explosion at around $3-5 billion.

