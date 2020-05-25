UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Around 300,000 Refugees Back Home Thanks To Ceasefire In Idlib - Turkish Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 03:00 PM

Around 300,000 Refugees Back Home Thanks to Ceasefire in Idlib - Turkish Defense Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Around 300,000 Syrian refugees have managed to return home after Russia and Turkey agreed upon a ceasefire in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

"We have done our best to find a political solution in Idlib. The ceasefire is respected in general despite a range of minor violations. As a result of the ceasefire, around 300,000 Syrian brothers have managed to safely come back home," Akar said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

The Turkish armed forces continue fighting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (designated as a terror organization and banned in Turkey) in Syria and Iraq's north, the defense minister added.

"Since January 1, 1,458 terrorists have been neutralized there in counterterror operations," Akar said.

Tensions escalated in Idlib in late February, when militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (banned in Russia) launched a large-scale offensive against Syria's governmental troops, prompting the Syrian army to respond. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Turkish military, who were not supposed to be there, came under the response fire as well.

The situation improved after Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed upon the Idlib ceasefire at negotiations held in Moscow on March 5. They also agreed upon joint patrol of the strategically important M4 highway, which connects Aleppo and Latakia.

Related Topics

Fire Militants Army Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Iraq Vladimir Putin Idlib Aleppo Tayyip Erdogan January February March From Refugee Best

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

17 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

18 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

19 hours ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

20 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.